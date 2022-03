The Kitchen Witches dinner theater will be at the Abbey Event Center, located 2951 U.S. 50, on March 11 and 12. The play is a comedy about two cooking show hosts who are forced to work together on a new show–an ominous feat for them both. Written by Caroline Smith, the two “witches” are challenged with co-hosting a show that has been characterized as a bizarre cross between Jerry Springer and the Martha Stewart Show.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO