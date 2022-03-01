ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alston Reappointment Hearing Reveals Rift

By Laura Glesby
 6 days ago
Paul Bass Photo Chief Alston directing response to 2018 K-2 poisonings on Green.

Fire Chief John Alston argued to a panel of alders weighing his reappointment that the change he has sought to make in his department was bound to be unpopular.

Firefighter union members agreed he’s unpopular — and countered that the change the department needs is in leadership, citing low morale and aging equipment.

These two perspectives on the fire department unfolded at Monday night’s Aldermanic Affairs Committee hearing — the first step in the aldermanic review process for confirming or denying Mayor Justin Elicker’s requested reappointment of Alston to a new four-year term as fire chief.

Eleven firefighters and civilians testified in favor of Alston’s reappointment, eleven testified against it, and one firefighter said he was ​“conflicted.”

By the end of the meeting, the committee alders discharged the matter to the full Board of Alders for a second review and for a vote.

Speaking before the committee, Alston described a culture of ​“nepotism, favoritism, and cronyism” that pervaded the department when he first took over five years ago. ​“There were many charges of racism, reverse racism, sexism, and homophobia … There was a culture of cliquishness,” he said.

He listed accomplishments from his tenure so far, including diversifying the department, creating an intervention program for young people accused of arson, adding a paramedic unit, introducing new technology such as drones to the department, and navigating the Covid-19 crisis.

He zeroed in on one moment of success in particular: the department’s response to a mass K‑2 poisoning on the New Haven Green in August 2018, when the 118 individuals who needed medical attention all survived.

“I was so proud of the city of New Haven and our firefighters who worked in a 36-hour period treating victims and not losing one victim,” Alston said.

Alston said he had heard of IAFF Local 825 union members’ critiques ahead of the hearing, including a letter sent to the Board of Alders.

“There are two things that firefighters don’t like: the way things are, and change,” he said. ​“You hired me to change the culture of this department. That does not happen overnight.”

Later in the meeting, Douglas Wardlaw, the city’s fire investigation supervisor, testified that Alston enacted needed change in the department. ​“Before John Alston came, we were stagnant when it came to promotions,” he said. Since then, ​“I’ve seen more promotions of folks that look like me at chief level positions than I’ve seen in 20 years.” Wardlaw, who is Black, noted that since Alston (who is also Black) became chief, he has received two promotions.

Wardlaw praised Alston’s ​“open-door policy” intended to make his office accessible to rank and file firefighters.

Fire Commission Chair Steven Cousin said that prior to Alston’s appointment, a lack of diversity was the ​“number-one issue” plaguing the fire department. He commended Alston’s progress on this front.

Several attendees spoke of a culture of frustration, burnout, and grief in the department.

Over the past four years, firefighters have mourned the deaths of four colleagues: Jeffrey O’Neil, George Browne, Will McMillian and Ricardo Torres. Several attendees said they wished Alston had done more to honor those lives and support grieving department members.

“Through all the hard times we’ve had, this has definitely for me been the lowest the morale has been,” said Gerard Bellamy, who said he has been a firefighter for 14 years. ​“As a leader, you stay attuned with your hurting members. I would like to see the chief dealing with hurt more than he has.”

“Members want to see him more,” said union executive board member Kendall Richardson.

Critics also pressed Alston on aging equipment, deteriorating firehouses, and broken fire hydrants that have widely affected the department.

Lt. Ian Cordero noted a shortage of apparatus vehicles; the department has recently resorted to borrowing one from Hartford. ​“We’re typically the city that provides apparatuses to others,” Cordero said. Now, ​“our system is strained.” He recalled recently riding an apparatus with ​“no working heat in sub-freezing temperatures.”

In a union poll with a 55 percent participation rate, 128 firefighters voted to oppose Alston’s reinstatement, while 31 voted in favor of Alston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z27wg_0eSJwKDS00
Committee alders question Alston.

Prior to the public testimony, alders quizzed Alston about his tenure.

“Would you say that our apparatus and appliances for our firefighters in the fight of fire are up to standards?” asked Hill Alder Evelyn Rodriguez.

“I would say they’re up to standards, but we don’t have enough of them,” Alston conceded.

He explained that the process of securing apparatuses is particularly lengthy because the vehicles need to be customized for the department’s needs. He cited the supply chain difficulties that have affected many sectors during the pandemic.

What about firehouse conditions? asked committee Chair Rosa Ferraro-Santana of Fair Haven Heights, alluding to complaints of broken temperature control measures and other concerns.

Alston replied that the fire department relies on the engineering department for fixes, which prioritizes citywide issues. ​“We’ve met with engineering on a regular basis, and we do have a plan and outline for addressing those issues,” Alston said. ​“Generators are always an issue; heating and cooling are always an issue. Those are ongoing discussions.”

Downtown/Yale Alder Alex Guzhnay asked Alston about the prevalence of out-of-service fire hydrants, which the union raised in a press conference last year.

​“One fire hydrant out of service is unacceptable,” Alston said. Over a hundred are current out of service, he said. He said he has requested the hiring a fire hydrant mechanic in the upcoming city budget.

Hill Alder Ron Hurt asked Alston about his response toward the department’s recent losses. ​“We’ve had a rough year with the fire department,” Hurt said. ​“What has been taking place since the tragic moment in the fire department to address the brothers and sisters who are grieving?”

Alston said that in the aftermath of the death of Rico Torres, in addition to offering counseling, he returned to the scene of the fire with anyone who wanted to in order to walk them through what happened and help them process their loss. ​“I went through that building 84 times,” Alston said. ​“If we’re not doing enough, we’ll do more.”

“Is there anything being done now, presently?” Hurt pressed.

“No. No one has reached out to say that we need more,” Alston said. But given the union’s recent response to his reappointment, ​“that tells me that there is more to be done.”

Anticipating changing demands on the fire department, Beaver Hills Alder Shafiq Abdussabur asked Alston how the department is preparing for an influx of new high rises under construction downtown, with heights that could pose logistical challenges in a fire.

Alston said that fire marshals have been present throughout the construction process of these buildings as a preventative measure.

In the event of a fire, he said that ​“early detection” and ​“early application of water” would be key, as well as searching the floors above and below the site of the flames. Finally, he hopes to strengthen education initiatives for the public on fire safety measures.

