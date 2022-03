There is a great deal of fuss over all-electric vehicles today, but most of those have been focused on vehicles with wheels rolling on land. Electric aircraft is still in the age of their infancy, and you barely even hear about aquatic modes of travel switching to more sustainable sources of power. There are, of course, attempts at designing electric boats and jet skis, but the upcoming Supermarine MM01 might be the most ambitious one of all, both in handsome looks and in luxurious price.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO