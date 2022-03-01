ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montel Williams hosts an important special in honor of Rare Disease Day

wfla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe speak with famed talk show host Montel Williams, who’s co-hosting...

www.wfla.com

New Haven Register

On Rare Disease Awareness Day, Greenwich parents tell of a diagnosis that ‘robs children of their childhoods’

GREENWICH — Town resident Gregg Pauletti still remembers his then-3-year-old daughter Willa complaining of stomach pain on a Saturday night a couple of years ago. “As parents, that’s something you hear all the time from your children,” Pauletti said at a presentation at Greenwich Town Hall on Thursday to mark Rare Disease Awareness Day.
GREENWICH, CT
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: Rare Disease day is Feb. 28

In this Medical Alert segment, we preview "Rare Disease Day" on Feb 28. It is a global movement intended to raise awareness and promote equity for the nearly 300 million people who suffer from these illnesses. Joining us to discuss more is Dr. Mahim Jain with the Kennedy Krieger Institute.
ADVOCACY
ABC 33/40 News

Montevallo mother shares story of twins with CAH ahead of Rare Disease Day

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Rare Disease Day is February 28th. Rare diseases affect 1 in 10 Americans including around 500,000 Alabamians. For decades, scientists understood little about what caused them and even still 95% of those diseases don't have an FDA approved therapy. One Montevallo mother shares her...
MONTEVALLO, AL
WDEF

Grayson’s Ladder raises awareness for Rare Disease Day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The team behind Grayson’s Ladder is wearing blue to raise awareness on this Rare Disease Day. The nonprofit is named after nine-year-old Grayson Ledbetter, who has Alexander’s Disease. It’s a regressive brain disease. Less than 500 people have it, worldwide. Through social media,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

