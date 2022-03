On Tuesday, Russia ordered troops into parts of Ukraine, creating one of the biggest geopolitical storms in decades in a move that President Biden called “the beginning of a Russian invasion.” The reaction from governments around the world has been swift, with Russia itself and its biggest companies and richest citizens being hit with economic sanctions. However, those have done hardly anything yet to deter Russia, and many believe Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, won’t stop until his ultimate goal is achieved—taking the capital of Kyiv.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO