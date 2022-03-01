ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison: ‘We Know How to Finish Games’

Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is on the verge of winning the Big Ten regular season title this week, and it just might be one of the best league success stories in recent memory. And why? Because this was not supposed to happen. Not even close. When the astute...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bradenton Herald

Louisville Falls to Virginia in Regular Season Finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Capping off the 2021-22 regular season with a senior day matchup against Virginia, the Louisville men's basketball program was unable to send the seniors out on a high note, falling 71-61 at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday. Unlike the previous two games, Louisville actually had a solid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
MADISON, WI
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
Bradenton Herald

UMass women end NCAA drought, win A-10 title over Dayton

Player of the Year Sam Breen scored 19 points and UMass defeated Dayton 62-56 in the championship game of the Atlantic-10 Conference tournament on Sunday to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in two decades. Breen's 3-pointer 65 seconds into the game wiped out Dayton's...
WILMINGTON, DE

