Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis has officially joined the electric revolution by recently outlining its blueprint for net zero carbon emissions by 2038. The conglomerate’s strategy, called Dare Forward 2030, calls for 50% of US vehicle sales and 100% of European sales to be BEVs by the end of the decade. Stellantis also teased two upcoming EVs under its marques: Jeep’s first electric SUV and a Ram 1500 BEV pickup said to deliver some leading performance.

