POST FALLS — Dr. Sam Jennings knows how to recognize employee burnout, and not just because of his academic work. Jennings has felt it himself. Several years ago, Jennings, a local leadership and business coach who founded 360 Clarity, was working in a different field in South Dakota. While walking to his office one winter morning, he realized he was not at all looking forward to the day. He was only going through the motions.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO