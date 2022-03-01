Bar minister with PTSD refused entry at Houston-area dive over service dog

Crazy Girl Saloon, seen here on Google Maps Street View in June 2018, is under fire for refusing service to a minister with a service animal. (Google Maps Street View)

A Humble dive bar is doubling down on a controversial admission policy after refusing service to a Houston minister who utilizes a service dog this past weekend.

Bryan Miller, who lives with post-traumatic stress and general anxiety disorders, said he showed up to Crazy Girl Saloon off FM 1960 late Sunday to preach with members of Saved Savage Ministries , a traveling congregation of veterans and Christians based in the Houston area. Miller entered the bar with his service dog Jolene, a black Labrador who is always at his side and trained to help him through everyday life.

"I saw the sign on the door that said no fighting, no weapons, no pets," Miller said in a phone call Monday. He walked up to the bartender to confirm that Jolene was a trained service animal and not simply a pet. "[The employee] said 'I'll have to call the owner, he's got a really strict policy.' I said 'OK.' I went to the bathroom and came back, and she said 'yeah, [the owner] said no, she can't be in here. She can't even be on the property.'

"We were there for a purpose," Miller added. "We have a ministry that we do. We were taking the gospel into the bar. I respected what [the employee] said, and I went out."

Miller bemoaned the snub in a Facebook post on Sunday, and soon found himself in a digital argument with an unnamed representative using the saloon's official account to respond. In a series of comments, the representative said the bar would continue to refuse service to those who try to bring service animals.

"Every weekend someone wants to bring in their 'service dog' to assist them with their drinking habits," the person operating the Crazy Girl Saloon account commented. "We say no and point to the sign ... Fact is, it is private property, we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone for any reason and we don't allow pets."

Refusing service to someone who utilizes a service animal is illegal, according to state and federal law. In Texas, those who live with disabilities are afforded the same rights as anyone else to exist in "public facilities," which in state law is defined as places where the general public is welcome . Texas law also specifically extends that right to those with service animals that perform a range of tasks, from guiding a person living with a visual impairment to calming someone with PTSD.

Jolene is a service animal who helps Bryan Miller live with post-traumatic stress and general anxiety disorders. (Courtesy Bryan Miller)

While several people referenced the text of the law in the comment section, the Crazy Girl Saloon rep continued to deride those who sided with Miller. Their disagreement with the Texas law appeared to hinge on the words "public facility," which the individual operating the account may have believed only applies to government-owned property.

"We serve the public, that doesn't make it public property," the representative commented. "Are (you) for real? It is private property and we don't allow pets. It's posted at all entrances. How is this always such an issue!"

"While you're googling, go ahead and Google 'what is private property,'" the representative said in another comment. "Then explain how my business or my property is public property or somehow owned by a state intity [sic]."

Reached through Facebook Messenger, the bar's representative declined an interview.

Denying service to someone with a service animal is punishable with a fine and community service. In another comment, the bar representative admitted to refusing service to those with service animals "a hundred times" before Miller's concern and pledged to continue the practice.

In a phone call Monday, Miller said he won't likely take legal action against the bar. He said his goal was just to get the word out about the ordeal and hopefully steer people with disabilities away from the establishment.

"I've never had anybody turn me away," Miller said. "In fact, we went to Hooter's to eat right before we went to Crazy Girl Saloon, and the entire staff was loving on her ... I was really shocked at their reply. I won't take it any further. I just won't go back there."

