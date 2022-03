Minnesota’s 1,780 townships will have annual meetings March 8. Known as Township Day, these annual meetings are every year on the second Tuesday in March. Residents of the townships will meet to voice their opinions about local issues with other township residents and also vote directly on their annual tax levy — direct democracy in action. Citizens attending annual meetings also often discuss and vote on other local issues. In addition, many of the state’s townships will have township officer elections on Tuesday’s Township Day.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO