A man accused of sliding under people’s cars and using a drill to empty their gas tanks has been arrested and charged, authorities in Atlanta say. Matthew Reznick faces several charges, including criminal damage to property, after police said he punctured several tanks to steal the fuel inside, according to a news release. Officers arrested Reznick during a traffic stop Wednesday, March 2, after recognizing his car.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO