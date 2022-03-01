ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Star Frida Gustavsson is “Most Proud” of Freydis’s Shield-Maiden Test

By Meghan O'Keefe
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZkL2_0eSJtEst00

Netflix‘s Vikings: Valhalla has no shortage of warrior women or ruthless queens, but Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) is undoubtedly the show’s ferocious muse. She is the “Last Daughter of Uppsala,” a fated figure who will have to fight for the pagan faith as Christianity takes Viking culture into its chokehold. There are a number of fun, fabulous, fist-bumping Freydis moments throughout Vikings: Valhalla‘s first season, but nothing compares to her shield-maiden test. It’s the moment where Freydis earns the respect of her fellow Vikings and lives up to Jarl Haaken’s (Caroline Henderson) hopes for her. And it was apparently just as thrilling a moment on set.

Vikings: Valhalla follows the exploits of legendary Viking heroes like Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), and Leif’s famously pugnacious sister Freydis. While the Viking sagas mostly focus on Freydis’s journeys to the New World, Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 looks at the events that inspired Erik and Freydis to become intrepid explorers. In Vikings: Valhalla Season 1, Freydis journeys with her brother to Kattegat to find and kill her Christian Viking rapists. After doing so in spectacular style, Freydis embarks on a journey of self-discovery as both a proud pagan Viking and a warrior. She trains to join the shield-maidens at Kattegat — something she can only do after passing a difficult public test.

Freydis’s shield-maiden test is absolutely exhilarating and filming it was a profound experience for Vikings: Valhalla star Frida Gustavsson.

“Portraying Freydis has been the greatest gift of my career,” Gustavsson told Decider. “I feel there’s so many ways I identified with her and so many ways where she taught me so many things. It was a great physical challenge whipping myself into shape and gaining a lot of muscle mass to be able to fight against these men and fight against these very accomplished stuntmen that we have to do combat with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWwfW_0eSJtEst00
Photo: Netflix

“But that day where we did the shield maiden test? Probably one of the scenes I’m the most proud of. And it’s a day I will never forget. I mean, where else do you see all these super cool women in amazingly crafted costumes punching each other in the face?” Gustavsson said with a smile.

As it turns out, Gustavsson wasn’t the only actor on set moved by the moment. Jarl Haakon actress Caroline Henderson remembers the day as a victory for her IRL “good friend.”

“I was personally so proud of [Frida] because this is something that she worked on everyday for months. So seeing her accomplish this, I mean I felt real pride as Caroline seeing her really kicking, doing this because this is not easy. And then also for the character, Jarl Haakon, of course, she has pride.

Henderson said for her character, the moment doubled as a “mission accomplished” when it came to mentoring Freydis to greatness. “She sees this young woman coming from Greenland doesn’t know anything about anything, and she kind of really puts all her faith [on her], and this is the one,” Henderson said. “This is the one. And that actually happens in that particular scene.

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Do Freydis and Harald End Up Together in Vikings: Valhalla?

The relationship between Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) serves as an important part of the narrative of ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ the Netflix sequel series to History Channel’s ‘Vikings.’ Set 100 years after the original series, the show depicts the lives and adventures of some of the greatest heroes of the Viking Age. Historically, Harald and Freydis never probably met each other. It is believed that she was born around 970, and he in 1015. But ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ brings together these two legendary individuals to weave a complex story of love and passion. If you are wondering whether they end up together in the first season of ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Vikings: Valhalla ending explained – Who's alive?

Major Vikings: Valhalla spoilers ahead. Vikings: Valhalla delivered all the blood, gore, betrayal and gritty adventure we'd hoped for from a sequel to the successful Vikings. Set over a hundred years after the end of the original series, at the beginning of the 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla focuses on legendary Vikings Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his warrior sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Suter
Person
Frida Gustavsson
Person
Harald Hardrada
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Vikings: Valhalla'

“Vikings: Valhalla” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. This sequel to History’s “Vikings” is set 100 years after the events of the original series and depicts the beginning of the end of the Viking Age. The show premiered on Friday and has received generally positive reviews from critics.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maiden#Shield Maiden#The New World#Valhalla Season 1
ComicBook

Vikings: Valhalla Character Posters Released

Following a successful run on History, the Vikings franchise is making the move to Netflix for its next installment. Vikings: Valhalla, which debuts later this month, is set over a hundred years after the events of the first series, following the tales of legendary figures like Leif Eriksson and Harald Sigurdsson. With less than two weeks to go before Valhalla's premiere, Netflix is ramping up the marketing efforts with a set of character posters.
TV SERIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Space Force,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ ‘1883’ and ‘SEAL Team’

In “Space Force” (2020), Gen. Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) heads the establishment of Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military tasked with preparing the armed forces to put “boots on the moon by 2024.” But while the Space Force aims at protecting the country from all threats from space, real threats are manifesting much closer to home. Returning for a second season, Naird’s team finds their place in the new administration. “Space Force” is available on Netflix.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Vikings: Valhalla Filmed?

Created by Jeb Stuart, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is a historical drama TV series on Netflix. A sequel to ‘Vikings,’ the show takes place a century after the original series and chronicles the adventures of valiant Norse people Leif Eriksson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Harald Sigurdsson, and King William the Conqueror. As they sail across the ocean to discover and acquire new lands, they are faced with several challenges and dangerous enemies.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vikings: Valhalla star Sam Corlett says it’s an “absolute honour” to lead the new Netflix series

Sam Corlett is a young Australian actor set for big things, as he takes on a leading role in the upcoming Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla, portraying the famous Scandinavian explorer Leif Eriksson. In a recent interview with The Digital Fix, the Valhalla star described the role as “an absolute honour”, and discussed the experience of going from being a fan of the original Vikings series, to playing a part in the show’s legacy now.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Distractify

Netflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla' Was Filmed in These Dreamy Locations

Jeb Stuart and Michael Hirst's latest drama, Vikings: Valhalla, takes a new look at the life and bloodied achievements of Leif Eriksson, Harald Sigurdson, and other key figures of Norse history. Unlike its sister show, Vikings, which aired on the History Channel between 2013 and 2020, Vikings: Valhalla features storylines...
TV SERIES
Variety

Flying Lotus to Produce and Direct Slate of Films With XYZ Films, Logical Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Multi-hyphenate Flying Lotus and his company Brainfeeder Films has linked with Paris-based Logical Pictures and XYZ Films for a multi-picture development deal covering a slate of films that the artist will produce and direct. Logical Content Ventures, the co-production fund backed by Logical Pictures, will finance the development of the films, which will focus on genres in the horror, thriller and sci-fi universe. Logical also secured a first-look agreement to finance and produce. The slate will span multiple projects, with XYZ Films set to produce and handle sales. The deal was negotiated by Frédéric Fiore...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Blockbuster’: Netflix Video Story Comedy Adds Five To Cast

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Alvarez (Never Have I Ever, American Vandal), Madeleine Arthur (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Devil In Ohio) and Olga Merediz (In the Heights, Encanto) are set as series regulars and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Kamaia Fairburn (Overlord and the Underwoods, Endlings) will recur in Blockbuster, Netflix’s upcoming single-camera workplace comedy. They join previously announced leads Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. Blockbuster, from Universal Television, is a 10-episode ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video store in America. It explores what it takes...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Just Added Two Of The All-Time Best Stephen King Adaptations

When it comes to Stephen King adaptations, Netflix has done right by fans of the beloved author. Not only has the streaming service produced three of them as exclusives in the last five years – Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, Zak Hilditch's 1922, and Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass – but they are also the streaming home of a number of classics. Today, that special section of their library has grown in significant ways, as two of the all time best King movies are now available to watch with a subscription and just a few clicks: Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy