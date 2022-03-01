ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Medieval Shows and Movies On Netflix

By Liz Kocan
 6 days ago
Photos: Everett Collection, Netflix ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Beloved series Vikings ran for seven seasons before wrapping up in 2020, but fans of the show will surely be excited for its sequel, Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla. (WhileVikings is not available in Netflix, you can view it on Prime Video.) The new series fast-forwards 100 years, taking place in the early 11th century and it features the stories of some of the most recognizable names in Viking-ing, like Leif Eriksson, who will be played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Sam Corlett, and his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, played by Frida Gustavsson.

If you’re interested in more shows and movies taking place during this Medieval time period (cut to me Googling “when is medieval?” and learning that it spans a whole thousand years, from about 476 A.D. to 1450 A.D.), we’ve got some suggestions, from award-winning movies like Mel Gibson’s Braveheart to old-fashioned stories with a modern twist, like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which is Guy Ritchie’s action-packed variation on the Knights of the Round Table, starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law. Cozy up, ye vassals and squires, and fill thine favorite wassailing cup, because it’s time to get Medieval on streaming.

Decider.com

Decider.com

