As winter drags on, I find myself counting down the days until I can once again be enveloped into the warm embrace of the summer sun. Now, while those days are still a ways away, I’ve found that one of the best ways to cope with the lack of vitamin D is to add a little “summer color” into my cold-weather wardrobe. One way to do that is by picking up a variety of bright, cheerful accessories, but lately I find myself gravitating away from the standard black and navy outerwear and towards puffers, overcoats, and belted styles in shades of pink, red, purple, turquoise and fuchsia. Until color returns to the landscape, I’m creating my own spring energy. Here are some of my favorite colorful coats on the market right now.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO