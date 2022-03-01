ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report details opportunities, challenges for Black entrepreneurs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are more than 3 million Black-owned businesses that contribute over $200 billion to the American economy annually, according to a report on the state of Black entrepreneurship from the Congressional Black Caucus and the Joint Economic Committee. The new report, titled “Building an Economy that Embraces and Empowers...

