Report details opportunities, challenges for Black entrepreneurs

As civilian casualties mount in Ukraine, the Biden Administration is facing increasing pressure to support a ban on U.S. energy imports from Russia. On March 3rd, the Democratic senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and the Republican senator Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, introduced the Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, which would prohibit the purchase of Russian crude oil, petroleum, liquified natural gas, and coal. More than a dozen senators from both parties put their name to the bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also expressed support for barring Russian oil imports, but the White House expressed concern that a ban could lead to a further increase in gas prices. On Sunday, however, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was in “very active discussions” with its European allies about a possible embargo.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO