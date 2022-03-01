Report details opportunities, challenges for Black entrepreneurs
There are more than 3 million Black-owned businesses that contribute over $200 billion to the American economy annually, according to a report on the state of Black entrepreneurship from the Congressional Black Caucus and the Joint Economic Committee. The new report, titled “Building an Economy that Embraces and Empowers...
Fred McKinney recalls a day in 1973 when he and his brother were stopped by police and charged with possession of a marijuana joint. After spending a weekend in a precinct, he considers himself lucky for having a lawyer, going to trial, and getting a second chance. “But if we...
Americans saw their homes gain $7 trillion in value during 2021. But 58% of Black Households are renters, more than double the percentage of White families. Frank Holland talks to the president of Ginnie Mae Alanna McCargo about increasing Black homeownership.
The University of Alaska will host a mariculture conference in Juneau’s Centennial Hall on April 12-14. Registration is open for the conference, which will focus on the status of mariculture in Alaska as well as challenges and opportunities in the industry. Mariculture refers to the cultivation of marine organisms...
NBC’s Chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander repeated White House talking points to his Republican guest during a MSNBC interview on Thursday. Alexander denied that the Keystone XL Pipeline would’ve had any impact on the United States’ dependence on foreign oil. Alexander was speaking with former chief...
Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
FOOD stamp claimants in 31 states are set to receive extra SNAP benefits this month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in at least 31 states will continue to send extra money, in addition to a recipient's monthly benefits. A majority of states have been giving emergency SNAP allotments each...
As Russia was ramping up its invasion of Ukraine, former president Donald Trump chose the moment to hail President Vladimir Putin’s moves as “savvy” and “genius.” Now the military strategist former president has weighed in with his own idea for what the United States could do next. And it’s … something.
As civilian casualties mount in Ukraine, the Biden Administration is facing increasing pressure to support a ban on U.S. energy imports from Russia. On March 3rd, the Democratic senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and the Republican senator Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, introduced the Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, which would prohibit the purchase of Russian crude oil, petroleum, liquified natural gas, and coal. More than a dozen senators from both parties put their name to the bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also expressed support for barring Russian oil imports, but the White House expressed concern that a ban could lead to a further increase in gas prices. On Sunday, however, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was in “very active discussions” with its European allies about a possible embargo.
March 7 (UPI) -- A report from the Treasury Department on Monday pushed back some against the popular belief that the present job market is a workers' market -- underscoring that companies on the whole are still able to get away with underpaying employees. The report, titled "The State of...
Most businesses utilize both marketing and advertising to increase sales. While they serve similar purposes, they are not the same. Advertising is the paid placement of messages, for instance, on TV or a banner at a sports arena. Marketing is a broader strategy that includes market research and finding the right advertising and other promotional activities opportunities.
Democrats in Virginia’s congressional delegation helped undo much of the damage to environmental laws from the Trump administration and made progress in key areas. This according to the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, which released the Virginia Congressional delegation’s scores from the League of Conservation Voters’ 2021 National Environmental Scorecard this week.
WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to propose its landmark climate risk rule as early as next Wednesday, said two people familiar with the agency's planning. One of the people, who spoke anonymously about private agency plans, said the Wall Street regulator is...
As we move from Black History Month to Women’s History Month, we celebrate the bold Black women who have come before us. The fierce, the feisty, the smart, and the savvy—and we look to repay them as we stand on their shoulders to create new opportunities for the young Black girls behind us.
Black workers in Southern California have struggled to recover from the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many who were displaced from their jobs still not returning to work, according to a report released today by the UCLA Labor Center.
NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Real yields in the U.S. Treasury market have gone even more negative as inflation surged, which is typically viewed as a positive factor for stocks, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has placed more emphasis on shedding risk than on the possibility of getting higher returns on Wall Street.
Look Ahead America, a nonprofit founded by a former Trump campaign staffer, is urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin to withdraw his nomination of Aimee Guidera to serve as Secretary of Education. The problem, in essence: she’s for “equity” in education. “We are calling on Gov. Youngkin to withdraw...
As outer space gets messier with satellites and debris, researchers are aiming to turn space junk into treasure. And the Mississippi Delta is among the poorest regions in the nation, but one inspiring project is addressing a resource gap to increase the number of Black entrepreneurs. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
