UPDATE: Suspects connected to 10 recent Omaha robberies

After a robbery and high-speed chase that led law enforcement from a QuickTrip store near 108th and L Streets into Sarpy County, the Omaha Police Department has released the names of the suspects who were arrested along with a list of nine other robberies to which they are being connected.

Midwest Smoke Shop attempted robbery at 7010 Dodge Street #105 on 2/24/22

Family Dollar robbery at 6618 N. 30th Street on 2/25/22

Family Dollar robbery at 2601 N. 16th Street on 2/25/22

Bucky's robbery at 2223 S. 24th Street on 2/25/22

Mega Saver robbery at 10707 Blondo Street on 2/25/22

Casey's robbery at 107 S. 40th Street on 2/25/22

Valero robbery at 2604 S. 13th Street on 2/26/22

QuikTrip robbery at 1704 S. 72nd Street on 2/27/22

QuikTrip robbery at 5005 S. 108th Street on 3/1/22

Smoke and Vape attempted robbery at 4102 S. 24th Street on 3/1/22

OPD listed the suspects, who have been booked into Douglas County Corrections:

Quincy Louis, 25, is charged with multiple felony counts including eight counts of robbery and 11 counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony

Djuan Beverly, 23, is charged with eight counts of attempted robbery, 11 counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and several other violations.

Faye-Lynne Hardesty, 19, is charged with eight counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Adrionna Leeper, 22, is charged with eight counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

The investigation in ongoing and Omaha police say they are working with other law enforcement agencies in the area regarding additional robberies that might be connected to these suspects.

Authorities are investigating after a convenience store robbery led to a high-speed chase early Tuesday.

Police were called to the QuikTrip on 108th south of L St around 3 a.m.

The suspect then led authorities on a chase with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

That chase moved south into Sarpy County.

Authorities confirm the chase is over.

