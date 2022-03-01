Demolition Delay Application: 16 Whitby Street, East Boston
The Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) has received an application to demolish the residential building at 16 Whitby Street in East Boston.
16 Whitby Street, East Boston, 02128, parcel #0101753000, demo application date is February 28, 2022.
If the building is determined to be historically significant, the Boston Landmarks Commission will schedule a public hearing. You can view notices about upcoming Boston Landmarks Commission public hearings online.
