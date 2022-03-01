Demolition Delay Application: 300 The Fenway, Fenway / Kenmore

The Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) has received an application to demolish the building at 300 The Fenway in Fenway / Kenmore.

300 The Fenway, Fenway/Kenmore, 02115, parcel #0401842001, demo application date is March 28, 2022.

If the building is determined to be historically significant, the Boston Landmarks Commission will schedule a public hearing. You can view notices about upcoming Boston Landmarks Commission public hearings online.

If you have any questions about a project, please contact your local elected official.