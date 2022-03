A North Carolina woman fighting to keep her custom license plate made her case in front of a national audience on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”. In the segment, Asheville resident Karly Sindy tells the story of her license plate — which says FARTSM — and the letter she received from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, saying she either had to defend her choice or risk having the plate taken away.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO