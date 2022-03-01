ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton midfielder Van de Beek has pop at Man Utd: I want to prove some people wrong

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton midfielder Donny van de Beek has had a pop at parent club Manchester United. Van de Beek was unable to play regularly at Old Trafford after arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2020, and was allowed to leave temporarily to gain more minutes. He was identified by...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Discounts#Manchester United#Tribal Football
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid, Premier League trio want PSG's Wijnaldum

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Wijnaldum ready to leave PSG?. Georginio Wijnaldum made the switch to Paris...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

ZERO Manchester United players would get into rivals Manchester City's team right now... and Anthony Elanga is 'the ONLY one who would be close', insists former winger Shaun Wright-Phillips

Shaun Wright-Phillips has sensationally claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo or any other Manchester United would currently get into Man City's team at the moment. The two rivals will meet in the Manchester derby this weekend with City currently sitting top of the table with a six-point lead over Liverpool – but have played a game more than the Reds – while United remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy