REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The National Park Service says that prescribed burns are planned at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield over the next two weeks. Officials will conduct a prescribed burn at the park sometime between February 28 and March 12. The burn is expected to last multiple days, though the exact timeline has not yet been confirmed. The National Park Service says this range of dates is necessary because prescribed fire is dependent on weather conditions.

BATTLEFIELD, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO