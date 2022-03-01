Oakland: crews extinguished large encampment fire

UPDATE: The Oakland Fire Department put out the fire shortly after sunrise Tuesday.

OAKLAND (BCN) – Crews are battling an encampment fire on Wood Street that has involved a bus and an RV, according to a 3:43 a.m. tweet from the union Oakland Firefighters.

Multiple engines and fire trucks have responded to the scene at Wood Street and West Grand Avenue under Interstate Highway 880 just south of Interstate Highway 80.

No further information was immediately available.

