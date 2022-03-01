ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland: crews extinguished large encampment fire

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1V3z_0eSJolZH00

UPDATE: The Oakland Fire Department put out the fire shortly after sunrise Tuesday.

OAKLAND (BCN) – Crews are battling an encampment fire on Wood Street that has involved a bus and an RV, according to a 3:43 a.m. tweet from the union Oakland Firefighters.

Multiple engines and fire trucks have responded to the scene at Wood Street and West Grand Avenue under Interstate Highway 880 just south of Interstate Highway 80.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Woman killed by hit-and-run in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) – A 61-year-old Pittsburg woman was killed early Saturday morning by a hit and run driver as she was walking in a crosswalk on International Boulevard. Oakland police spokesperson Kim Armstead said Saturday afternoon that the collision occurred at 2:15 a.m. in the 9900 block of International Boulevard. The woman, whose identity is […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

I-80 EB lanes close due to overturned car

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Crockett and Rodeo-Hercules fire crews shut down lanes on the 1-80 EB due to an overturned vehicle early Sunday morning, officials say. The vehicle turned on its side, trapping the passenger inside. Crew members are working on releasing the trapped person, according to a tweet by the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. The […]
CROCKETT, CA
KRON4 News

1 hospitalized in San Jose due to stabbing injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a scene of a stabbing on Sunday in the area of 400 block Sands Drive, officials report. One adult male was found stabbed with life-threatening injuries, as stated in a tweet by San Jose Police Media Relations. He is being transported to a local hospital. Units are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in Hayward liquor store shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Deputies were dispatched to a liquor store located on the 200 block of A Street in response to a shooting Saturday night, officials say. Officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. and found a young male with several gunshot wounds. Fire and EMS responded to the scene but were unable to save the […]
HAYWARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Firefighters#Bay City News Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Stockton man shot by unknown person

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A 36-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in Stockton, police said. According to police, the man was in the 2600 block of West March Lane when an unknown person shot him at 6:10 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information was available. Copyright © […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Fremont Officer celebration to cause heavy traffic

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Services for a well-known and respected police officer who died unexpectedly in February are taking place in Fremont Saturday morning, and roads will be closed and heavy traffic is expected in the area of the church, officials said. Eastbound Thornton Avenue will be closed between Blacow Road and Cabrillo Drive as […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

BART single-tracking trains at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (BCN) — BART is advising riders that it is single-tracking trains all day Sunday on its Yellow Line (Antioch-SFO-Millbrae) and to expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes. This is to allow crews to continue replacing the critical electric cables that power trains. Riders can visit BART.gov for real-time transit updates. Copyright © […]
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa police arrest 2 homeless felons

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team arrested two homeless felons Friday afternoon, officials say. The Special Enforcement Team conducted a foot patrol at an encampment in Old Stony Point Road when a female notified several residents of the officers. Police saw the male suspect exit a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

CHP cautions drivers on Highway 50 due to rockslides

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are warning drivers to be vigilant while traveling Highway 50 near Echo Summit due to rockslides. According to the California Highway Patrol, around 4:40 p.m. another large boulder came down the hillside. No one was injured. But CHP did tweet a photo of a truck with damage to […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy