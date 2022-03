A new Culver's is expected to open in the Fulshear area. An exact opening date for the burger franchise has not been released yet, but construction is expected to finish at the end of May. It will be located on the northeast corner of FM 1093 and Flewellen Way in Fulshear. The restaurant specializes in butter burgers and frozen custards. No phone number is available for this location as of press time. www.culvers.com.

FULSHEAR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO