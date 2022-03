Blood pressure rose moderately during the early months of the pandemic, according to a UT Southwestern study of patients who monitored themselves at home. "People were less active, ate more, and drank more during the pandemic, all of which led to higher blood pressure. COVID made it challenging for people see their doctors and have their medications adjusted," said Eric Peterson, M.D., M.P.H., lead author of the study, Professor of Cardiology and Vice Provost and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research at UT Southwestern.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO