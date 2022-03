Lenovo has this week showcased its new IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i laptops at the Mobile World Conference 2022. Announcing that the 16-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with Intel Core processor will start at €1099 and will be available to purchase during June 2022. The AMD Ryzen 6000 Series version of the laptop will be available for the same price a little later during July 2022. While the 15-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with Intel Core processor priced from €999 will be available during May 2022 and a month later with the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor again priced at €999 and available during June 2022.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO