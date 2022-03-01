Queen Elizabeth II holds virtual audiences after COVID-19 diagnosis

© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II this week held two virtual audiences following her positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The queen canceled audiences last week after it was reported that she was experiencing cold-like symptoms as a result of the virus.

On Tuesday she held virtual audiences with Chad and Andorra ambassadors, according to The Associated Press.

While the palace has not provided updates on the queen's health, at the time of her diagnosis it said that she would continue with light duties.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” officials at Windsor Castle said in a statement at the time.

The 95-year-old has reportedly been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and has received a booster shot.

She is also expected to attend in-person events later this month, including a memorial service at Westminster Abbey to honor her late husband Prince Philip, the AP reported.