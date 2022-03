Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev will go head-to-head this Saturday night as they look to edge closer to a UFC light heavyweight title shot.In his last outing, Santos (22-9) beat Johnny Walker via decision to end a three-fight losing run, but the former title challenger will be up against it here as he attempts to stop Ankalaev from recording an eighth consecutive victory.Fifth-ranked Santos, 38, is looking to make one last run at the gold, while his 29-year-old opponent is seeking to leapfrog the Brazilian in the standings and edge closer to a title shot.Russian Ankalaev (15-1) is seen...

UFC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO