It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split after getting engaged on season 3 of the TLC spinoff series Darcey & Stacey. “It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters. And I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged, which happened in the summer, mind you, the tell-all was in wintertime,” Darcey, 47, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, February 28. “So there had been some time, and communication still wasn’t going well, there was a lot of things that just weren’t where they should have been.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO