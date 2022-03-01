ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Happens – We are LIVE at RodeoHouston

By John Brewer
 6 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is live at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo all week to celebrate its return after being cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic.

Host Maggie Flecknoe will be at the birthing center this morning and at the indoor petting zoo to show us some of the fun things you can do with your friends and family at RodeoHouston this year!

Its a fun filled show! See you at 9:30am on Houston Happens!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens .

