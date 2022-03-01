Australia's property bubble BURSTS: Shock data shows entry-level property FELL in big cities - as new lending rules kick in and interest rate rise looms

Australia's property market boom appears to have run out of puff with prices in Sydney falling for the first time in 18 months as borrowers face stricter lending rules.

Prices are still rising across Australia, with national property values climbing by 20.6 per cent in the year to February to an even more unaffordable $728,034.

But capital city home values are now growing at the slowest pace since late 2020 and Sydney apartment prices have suffered the biggest monthly slide in more than a year.

This has coincided with strict, new rules on lending and an increase in fixed mortgage rates from the banks.

The CoreLogic data also showed the first monthly drop in Sydney's median property price since September 2020, before the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a record-low of 0.1 per cent.

A tale of two kinds of cities in February

SYDNEY: Flat at $1,410,128

MELBOURNE: Flat at $998,356

BRISBANE: Up 1.9 per cent to $828,175

ADELAIDE: Up 1.6 per cent to $648,418

PERTH: Up 0.3 per cent to $559,837

HOBART: Up 1.5 per cent to $781,069

CANBERRA: Up 0.3 per cent to $1,031,410

DARWIN: Up 1.2 per cent to $569,928

Source: CoreLogic data on median monthly changes in house prices in February 2022

The mid-point price of an apartment in Australia's biggest city last month fell by 0.3 per cent to $831,793, with values still up 13.7 per cent over the year.

The worst monthly drop since November 2020, for Sydney units, occurred despite Australia before Christmas reopening to skilled migrants and international students for the first time since March 2020, adding to rental demand.

With interest rates still at low levels, demand has slipped for Sydney apartments as they who can work from home continue to buy a house in another city where prices are more affordable.

Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan said new Australian Prudential Regulation Authority requirements for lenders to assess a borrower's ability to cope with a three percentage point increase in mortgage rates were starting to bite.

'The detail shows weakness concentrated in "units" for Sydney and "top tier" properties in Melbourne,' he said.

Sydney's median house price was flat last month but over the year has risen by 26 per cent to $1,410,128.

Nonetheless, it was the first time since September 2020 that Sydney's house and unit prices, weighed together, had fallen - with prices for both down 0.1 per cent.

Melbourne's mid-point house price was also flat in February following a weaker annual increase of 15 per cent to $998,356.

Flat prices in Australia's two biggest cities have stalled following a strong year of growth, echoing what happened in 2017 when rules were tightened on investor and interest-only loans.

Brisbane, however, was still going strong with house prices up 1.9 per cent in February for a year-on-year increase of 32.8 per cent, taking median values to $828,175.

Adelaide house prices rose by 1.6 per cent last month and 28.3 per cent over the year to $648,418.

Hobart's equivalent values for a home with a backyard edged up by 1.5 per cent last month and by 25.1 per cent annually to $781,069.

But after a strong year of 29.5 per cent growth, apartment values in the Tasmanian capital fell in February by 0.3 per cent $566,119.

Across Australia's capital cities, property prices rose by just 0.3 per cent to $808,792, marking the weakest monthly growth since October 2020, following an annual increase of 19.2 per cent.

A mid-price home is now beyond the reach of an average-income earner buying on their own.

Regional home prices went up by 1.6 per cent last month and by 25.5 per cent over the year to $564,496.

Apart from Sydney and Hobart, Darwin was the only other capital city market to see a monthly fall in unit values, with median prices slipping one per cent in February to $363,820.

Last year, Australian property prices had climbed by more than 22 per cent, marking the fastest annual pace since 1989.

Westpac is now expecting the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in August this year instead of 2024 as Governor Philip Lowe had previously promised.

Nonetheless, demand is still strong among landlords with separate Australian Bureau of Statistics data showing a 6.1 per cent increase in investor lending during January to another record high of $11billion.

The value of lending has increased for 15 consecutive months, in line with growing house prices.