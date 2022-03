TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man is accused of second-degree murder in the beating death of his 83-year-old mother, according to authorities. Police said 54-year-old Brian Patrick Easter called 911 last Friday to say his mom was unresponsive and may have had a heart attack at the east Tucson home they shared.

