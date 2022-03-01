Daywatch: Illinois school mask mandate ends without fanfare | Lake Michigan ice could help scientists understand climate change | ‘The Batman,’ reviewed

Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, 10th, speaks regarding the Fair Workweek ordinance the city council meeting at City Hall in Chicago on July 24, 2019. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

After months of parent protests, a flurry of lawsuits, and increasingly polarized communities, the Illinois school mask mandate ended Monday without fanfare . Gov. J.B. Pritzker added child care centers to the list of public places where masks are no longer required. Despite the end of many broad COVID mandates, yes, businesses can still require masks: Here’s what to know.

In Ukraine, Russian shelling pounded the central square in Kharkiv , Ukraine’s second-largest city, and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. Ordinary Russians faced the prospect of higher prices as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting . And in echoes of the Cold War, the world is shunning Russia in myriad ways — from culture to commerce, sports to travel.

One of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s top City Council allies said she will “absolutely not” support her campaign for reelection and criticized the mayor for being divisive, comments that reflect broader discontent with Lightfoot’s leadership style as she prepares to seek a second term.

Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, who Lightfoot tapped to lead the City Council Workforce Development Committee that often handles union contract issues, made the comments in an interview on the “Ben Joravsky Show” podcast after being asked if she would support a second term for the mayor.

A group of scientists walked out on to frozen Lake Michigan to do something they’ve done time and again throughout the Great Lakes: collect water. They drilled down past the shoreline of a park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where it was quiet enough to hear the ice pop as sunlight warmed the frozen surface. But back on land, everything started to freeze. Pens, people’s hands. Most concerning, the water samples.

The work was part of the first coordinated sampling across all five Great Lakes to figure out what’s happening in one of the world’s largest freshwater systems in winter — something scientists know surprisingly little about.

Airlines are racing to hire workers as they anticipate more travelers returning to the skies, and some are offering incentives to try to draw new employees.

In Chicago alone, United Airlines is offering a $10,000 signing bonus to new part-time ramp agents, baggage handlers, belt and cargo loaders and other positions.

As the NFL scouting combine begins Tuesday in Indianapolis, GM Ryan Poles and new Bears coach Matt Eberflus will continue getting acclimated with the work they have ahead, trying to establish a plan that ideally will push the Bears into regular playoff contention as soon as possible.

As part of their obligations this week, Poles and Eberflus will meet with reporters Tuesday, offering at least some additional insight into their evaluation of the team while dropping bread crumbs along the path they are heading down.

The latest Batman installment, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, runs about three hours. Tribune critic Michael Phillips writes, “Many may find those hours a tough, deliberately paced night in movie jail.”

But, “just when you’ve had it with Gotham City, caped crusaders and the whole murked-up franchise, along comes a good Batman movie .”