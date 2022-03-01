Stolen Prius Leads Wild Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley, Suspect Captured

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The driver of a stolen Toyota Prius was arrested in Burbank after leading authorities on a wild pursuit through the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started at about 5:20 a.m. in the area of Terra Bella Street in Arleta, according to Los Angeles police. It then made its way into Sun Valley.

The Prius had been reported stolen. There were two occupants in the car, which speeded erratically along surface streets, narrowly missing other cars.

At around 5:55 a.m., the suspects abandoned the car in the area of Mariposa Street and Victory Boulevard in Burbank and tried to run away on foot.

Sky2 was over the scene as the driver tried to crawl under another car in an alleyway. But he was surrounded and captured by Los Angeles police officers. It was unclear if the passenger was also caught.

The exact circumstances which prompted the chase were unclear. No names were immediately released.