ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stolen Prius Leads Wild Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley, Suspect Captured

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g8IH_0eSJnKxz00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The driver of a stolen Toyota Prius was arrested in Burbank after leading authorities on a wild pursuit through the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning.

March 1, 2022. (CBSLA)

The pursuit started at about 5:20 a.m. in the area of Terra Bella Street in Arleta, according to Los Angeles police. It then made its way into Sun Valley.

The Prius had been reported stolen. There were two occupants in the car, which speeded erratically along surface streets, narrowly missing other cars.

At around 5:55 a.m., the suspects abandoned the car in the area of Mariposa Street and Victory Boulevard in Burbank and tried to run away on foot.

Sky2 was over the scene as the driver tried to crawl under another car in an alleyway. But he was surrounded and captured by Los Angeles police officers. It was unclear if the passenger was also caught.

The exact circumstances which prompted the chase were unclear. No names were immediately released.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Attempted homicide suspect who led authorities on dangerous chase from L.A. to O.C. taken into custody

An attempted homicide suspect who led authorities on a dangerous pursuit from Los Angeles to Orange County has been taken into custody after apparently trying to steal another vehicle. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the pursuit began in the Lakewood area and the driver was described as “extremely dangerous.” Authorities requested backup from […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Pursuit of party bus stolen out of San Diego ends in Antelope Valley

The driver of a stolen party bus was taken into custody in the Antelope Valley following a pursuit through several Southern California cities Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 a.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, the California Highway Patrol said. Top Dog Limo Bus owner Susie Leitzke told […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Cars
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sun Valley, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Arleta, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
A-Town Daily News

Stolen vehicle pursuit travels through Atascadero, ends in arrest

Pursuit led officers from Paso Robles through Atascadero and Morro Bay before ultimately ending in arrest in San Luis Obispo. – An automatic license plate reader alerted the Paso Robles Police Department to another stolen vehicle this week. On Tuesday afternoon the vehicle was traveling Eastbound over the Niblick bridge when officers were dispatched to the area to look for the white Acura. Officers spotted the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, and when they were approaching the vehicle in their patrol cars the vehicle fled and a pursuit began.
ATASCADERO, CA
CBS LA

‘She Has Serious Issues’: Ex-Boyfriend Reacts To Sherri Papini’s Charges

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Even though it has been 20 years, a Costa Mesa man said he can’t forget how Sherri Papini lied to him during the brief time they dated in the early 2000s. “She definitely had a compulsive lying habit,” said the man who did not want to be identified. The pair met in Northern California where he was a student and she was a youth leader. He recounted the times he would ask her to go surfing and how she claimed she had a heart condition at the time. “Eventually found out that was a lie,” he said. Officials accuse Papini of...
COSTA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#Prius#Vehicles#Cbsla
KTLA

Man survives 75-foot plunge from Palm Springs Aerial Tramway deck

A man plunged 75 feet from an observation deck near the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway over the weekend and miraculously survived, authorities said. An employee at a restaurant atop the Mt. San Jacinto summit noticed a man climbing over a railing on Saturday just before he slipped and fell, according to Greg […]
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

2 people fatally shot near off-road vehicle in Riverside, police say

Two people are dead after a shooting in Riverside Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported at about 2:10 p.m., near the area of Gould Street and Crest Avenue. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded and found two people near an off-road vehicle, both of whom had been shot, according to police spokesman Ryan Railsback. […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver who died in a single-car crash, also killing a child ID’d

Authorities today identified a 27-year-old woman who died along with a child passenger after their vehicle rolled over in Thousand Palms. Myriam Perez Machado of Indio was found dead at the scene when the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the rollover crash Tuesday at 9:14 a.m. at Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. According to The post Driver who died in a single-car crash, also killing a child ID’d appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KTLA

Man, 17-year-old girl fatally shot in San Bernardino

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found fatally shot in San Bernardino over the weekend, police said. The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Arrowhead Avenue, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The victims were found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. One of […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenagers die in double homicide in San Bernardino

Two teenagers were shot to death during an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. On Feb. 26 at 10:29 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of N. Arrowhead Avenue. Both victims were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy