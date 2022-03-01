ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota budget surplus grows again, to $9.3 billion

By Mark Reilly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota's projected budget surplus keeps growing, along with calls to spend it. But uncertainty is rising, too. The Pioneer Press has a report on the latest biennial...

