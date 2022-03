Click here to read the full article. As we limp into the third year of the pandemic, placating platitudes like “nothing is ever set in stone” continue to be the order of the day, as does tremendous flexibility when it comes to something relatively minor like, oh, when your next favorite movie is coming out (and, related, how it’s coming out). Despite the unpredictability of 2020 and 2021, female filmmakers continue to make great strides, from winning the top awards at the majority of last year’s biggest festivals (including Sundance for Sian Heder and Blerta Basholli, Cannes for Julia Ducournau, and Venice...

MOVIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO