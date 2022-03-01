ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Euphoria’ Becomes HBO’s Second-Most Watched Show Since 2004

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria just wrapped up its second season and is already the second-most-watched show in nearly two decades. According to Variety, the series is only second to its titan series Game of Thrones. The series, which stars Zendaya,...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Inventing Anna is Netflix's most-watched English language series since change in ratings

Inventing Anna is Netflix's most-watched English language series since the streamer changed the way it rates viewership. The series racked up 196 million hours between February 14 and 20, on top of 77 million in the week before after it was released on February 11. This makes it the streamer's most-watched English language series in a one week period – Love is Blind season 2 came in at second place during the same week with 59 million hours watched, so there was a pretty substantial gap in viewing figures.
TV SERIES
FOX43.com

HBO's 'Euphoria' breaks network, Twitter records with latest season

A new figure of HBO royalty has been crowned. "Euphoria," the edgy and emotional smash-hit series, is now the network's second-most watched television show since 2004, only trailing behind "Game of Thrones." According to a report by entertainment publication Variety, the second season of "Euphoria" averaged 16.3 million viewers per...
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

Lexi's 'Euphoria' Play Is the Most Innovative Thing the Show's Ever Done

Maude Apatow's Lexi Howard has quietly always been one of the most interesting characters on Euphoria. In Season 1 of Sam Levinson's HBO drama, even as she and Rue (Zendaya) drifted apart, she continued to stand by and support her former best friend. And if she seemed committed to being her own person then (who could ever forget when she dressed up as Bob Ross on Halloween?), Season 2 is proving just how much of an ambitious, sensitive individual she is.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Eric Dane
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Algee Smith
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Drake
Person
Hunter Schafer
Vanity Fair

How Did These Become the Most Watched Oscar Speeches on YouTube?

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Natalie Portman might be predictable favorites—but there are so, so many more great acceptance speeches where those came from. As anybody who’s ever attended high school knows, popularity is an ephemeral thing—and questioning why someone or something is popular is a fool’s errand and a ticket to a lifetime of frustration. And yet here we sit with the knowledge that Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar acceptance speech for 2015’s The Revenant is the most viewed video on the official Oscars YouTube channel. To be clear, it’s a perfectly gracious speech, half of which is spent on the very worthy subject of climate change. And certainly Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t lack popularity, being one of the biggest movie stars in the world. But in the 94 years of Oscar acceptance speeches, his is not really one people talk about all that much, and nothing incredibly memorable happens in it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo
Primetimer

Euphoria should be watched like it's a soap opera

"If you recoil at those two words, let me emphasize that soap operas — daytime classics like General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, prime-time classics like Dynasty and Grey’s Anatomy — are worthy of your respect," says Roxana Hadadi. "I grew up watching The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful with my mom, and some of my earliest TV memories involve the cliffhangers that ended various episodes. At their core, soaps are longform storytelling driven by characters with tumultuous and spontaneous emotions they just can’t control. The pacing is often slow because the casts are so expansive, and the tone is a mix of winking self-awareness and magnified melodrama. It’s all heightened feelings, impulsive decision-making, and vibes, and isn’t that also what Euphoria is doing? Yes, Euphoria is a challenging story about addiction, forgiveness, empathy, and whether the worst thing you do defines you forever. Yet Euphoria has devoted a whole season to the roller-coaster ups and downs of two love triangles, and you could argue that one of them is actually a love rectangle that involves one of the people in the other love triangle. Consider, too, the grand declarations of affection, the shifting loyalties and alliances, and the enigmatic, mysterious characters. This is all soapy stuff, and placing these elements within that genre framework is the way to watch Euphoria without falling down a well of sadness. If you too are looking to catch up on the series before the second season wraps, keep these soapy clichés in mind to help counter all that trauma."
TV SERIES
The Independent

Euphoria, episode 7 recap: Lexi’s play leaves Cassie in pieces in the show’s most anticipated instalment yet

There are few episodes of Euphoria that have been as highly anticipated as episode seven. All the events of season two seem to have been building to this exact moment, tremors before the calamitous earthquake of Lexi’s play. And no, it’s not Oklahoma. The trials and tribulations of our favourite misbehaving teens – Rue’s drug addiction; Cassie’s downward spiral; Nate’s abusive behaviour; Maddy’s mourning of a friendship; Jules’s CD; Kat’s… wait, what’s Kat doing? – have made for an especially depressing second season. But what better way to distract from all that than a night at the theatre? Euphoria,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Is The Most-Tweeted Show Of The Decade In The US, Twitter Claims

Click here to read the full article. I tweet, you tweet, we all tweet about Euphoria, the teen angst drama on HBO that has healthy doses of sex, drugs, violence, and other juicy stuff. Tweets about the latest Euphoria episode fill the time line and trend on Twitter — from memes about who could “end Nate Jacobs,” to reactions about when Rue exposed Cassie. Among the celebrities jumping on the Euphoria train are Jack Harlow, Drake, Maren Morris, Halsey, Noah Beck, Chloe Bailey, Ella Mai, and Kid Cudi. Now, ahead of the season finale, Twitter claims Euphoria is the most-tweeted show of...
TV & VIDEOS
GQMagazine

Cheers to Fezco, the Beating Heart of Euphoria's Second Season

Euphoria season two attempted a quintuple axel, and there was no way it could ever completely stick the landing. There were some undeniable misfires this season—including, but not limited to, sidelining compelling characters like Kat Hernandez, or a love triangle subplot for Cassie that reduced her character to one-note hysterics —but if there’s one constant we can champion from January’s New Year’s Eve premiere to last night’s bullet-riddled finale, it’s Angus Cloud’s empathetic drug dealer Fezco. An important, but under-developed character in season 1, he grew to be the heart of the series this year. He opened the season delivering the show’s most cathartic comeuppance to date, and ended as the recipient of its most tragic.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
thesource.com

Usher Plays “In Da Club” During Son’s Birth, 50 Cent Reacts

Usher stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show, where he spoke about his fourth child, Sire. He said that he had a playlist with different music during the birth, including 50 Cent’s “In Da Club.”. “The first time, I was in charge of music but I did a terrible...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Study Shows Who's Watching The Walking Dead the Most

A new report reveals who is watching The Walking Dead the most as the Final Season of the zombie drama airs on AMC. After premiering on the Breaking Bad and Mad Men network in 2010, The Walking Dead reigned as the biggest telecast for drama in basic cable history with its third season premiere in 2012. By 2014, The Walking Dead averaged 14 million viewers and set a series high when 17.3 million tuned in for "No Sanctuary." The fifth season premiere shattered records as the most-watched episode in cable history, outperforming even Sunday Night Football as the #1 show on television among adults 18-49.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Lupin becomes the second Netflix show to be burglarized in a week

Days after thieves stole $200,000 worth of antique props from The Crown, Lupin was hit with a burglary last Friday, losing $330,000 worth of equipment. "There was an incident on 25th February while filming the upcoming season of Lupin," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries. We have now resumed filming."
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

HBO defends 'Euphoria' against 'toxic' production claims

Last Sunday, the second season of “Euphoria” came to a dramatic end after a highly anticipated eight-episode return. Amid the response to the record-breaking season came allegations that the show’s set was a "toxic" environment for extras in the series. HBO has responded to the claims, telling...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy