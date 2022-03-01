‘Euphoria’ Becomes HBO’s Second-Most Watched Show Since 2004

"If you recoil at those two words, let me emphasize that soap operas — daytime classics like General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, prime-time classics like Dynasty and Grey’s Anatomy — are worthy of your respect," says Roxana Hadadi. "I grew up watching The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful with my mom, and some of my earliest TV memories involve the cliffhangers that ended various episodes. At their core, soaps are longform storytelling driven by characters with tumultuous and spontaneous emotions they just can’t control. The pacing is often slow because the casts are so expansive, and the tone is a mix of winking self-awareness and magnified melodrama. It’s all heightened feelings, impulsive decision-making, and vibes, and isn’t that also what Euphoria is doing? Yes, Euphoria is a challenging story about addiction, forgiveness, empathy, and whether the worst thing you do defines you forever. Yet Euphoria has devoted a whole season to the roller-coaster ups and downs of two love triangles, and you could argue that one of them is actually a love rectangle that involves one of the people in the other love triangle. Consider, too, the grand declarations of affection, the shifting loyalties and alliances, and the enigmatic, mysterious characters. This is all soapy stuff, and placing these elements within that genre framework is the way to watch Euphoria without falling down a well of sadness. If you too are looking to catch up on the series before the second season wraps, keep these soapy clichés in mind to help counter all that trauma."

