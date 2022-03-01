ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rising inflation causes more people to seek help at valley food banks

By Bianca Holman
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the price of gasoline and food rises, more Americans are turning to food banks and that means non-profit organizations are stepping in to help but their budgets are taking a hit.

For many families, budgets are tight and prices are more than 7% higher than one year ago. Some families are getting by because they are cutting back on food.

Leaders at Three Square food bank said their sites are seeing an increase in the need for food.

“There is just a fine edge between those who are food insecure and those who are not. Certainly, an economic hit like this exposes that,” Larry Scott with Three Square food bank said.

He added inflation is also impacting the non-profit. It used to cost $1,200 to bring a delivery of food in and now it’s costing as much as $5,000.

While purchased food only represents 10% of their food, the group is seeing an increase in prices and also has difficulty finding certain food items, just like the average consumer.

United Way is also seeing an increasing need for food. There are numerous food pantries around the valley that distribute food. This link will help you locate one near you.

“In our efforts to be a support and a partner here in the Southern Nevada Community we funded an additional almost three times the nonprofits in this budget year than we did in previous years,” said Julian High, president, and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada.

If you would like to donate or need help, you can get more information on Three Square at this link. You can find information on how to donate to United Way or find out how you can receive help at this link .

