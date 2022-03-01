ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADT Stock Gains After Q4 Results, Guides FY22 Revenue Above Consensus

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 5% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, beating the consensus of $1.32 billion. Operating income declined to $10 million from $17 million a year ago, and margin contracted 60 bps to 0.7%. Adjusted EBITDA was $574 million (+7.7% Y/Y), and the margin...

