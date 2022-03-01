ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV House of Delegates Summary for Tues March 1, 2022

By WV Daily News
 6 days ago
The House had a lengthy floor session on Monday Feb 28, 2022, and you can get a summary of it at the blog : https://blog.wvlegislature.gov/headline/2022/02/28/house-passes-multi-tiered-system-for-grade-level-literacy-and-numeracy/

Senate bills moved through the House Education Committee meeting this afternoon, and you can read a quick rundown at the blog here: https://blog.wvlegislature.gov/headline/2022/02/28/house-education-advances-four-senate-bills/

We have multiple galleries with photos from the day:

Recovery Day at the Capitol – https://westvirginialegislature.zenfolio.com/p219927530

Public Hearing on HB4753 – https://westvirginialegislature.zenfolio.com/p167291004

Floor session – https://westvirginialegislature.zenfolio.com/p512077164

Tomorrow is American Red Cross Day at the Capitol, and a blood drive will take place from 12-6 p.m. in the Upper House Rotunda. If you’d like to register for an appointment to donate, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter sgw

Check the activity calendar for future events: https://www.wvlegislature.gov/legisdocs/misc/2022ActivityCalendar.pdf

The House returns to the floor early tomorrow!

The Committee on Rules is scheduled to meet at 8:45 a.m . behind the Chamber.

If any bills are moving from the House Calendar to the Special Calendar or from the Special Calendar to the House Calendar, this is when it would happen.

When the meeting starts, audio will be available here: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/live.cfm

The full House will convene at 9 a.m. in the Chamber.

House Calendar ( inactive ) : https://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bulletin_Board/house_calendar_daily.cfm?ses_year=2022&sesstype=RS&headtype=dc&houseorig=h

House Special Calendar ( active ) : https://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bulletin_Board/house_calendar_special.cfm?ses_year=2022&sesstype=RS&headtype=sc&houseorig=h

The Committee on Energy and Manufacturing is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. in Room 410M (Judiciary)

Please keep in mind, meeting times and agendas are always subject to change, and please let me know if you have any questions. Thanks!

