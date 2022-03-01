ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

After 16 years with MS, Tampa man says he is in the best shape of his life

By Paul Guzzo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jILm_0eSJl5jv00
Bradley Romp, of Tampa, lives with MS and is among the top fundraisers for an upcoming MS bike marathon fundraiser in which he will compete. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

TAMPA — Bradley Romp says he is in the best shape of his life.

He is 60.

And for 16 years, he has been living with multiple sclerosis, the autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

“Both my legs and the left side of my face are pins and needles 24/7,” said Romp, a Tampa resident. “My left arm is completely dead.”

But a stranger would never guess the muscular and physically active Romp has a debilitating disease.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover,” he said.

He works out regularly, competes in golf tournaments and, on Saturday and Sunday will ride in Bike MS: The Citrus Tour, which is the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s bikeathon to raise money to support research for a cure.

“I am trying to be this role model for other people to let them know that your life doesn’t have to stop because you’re handed a disease called MS or any other type of disease,” Romp said. “It’s the way that you approach it in your life, and I’m approaching it in a positive way for others that are out there.”

The bikeathon’s second day is a 50-mile ride that the participants pedal as a group.

But the first day offers routes ranging from 23 to 100 miles, according to the event’s website. Romp will ride the full 100, just as he has every year since 2007.

He finished in around eight-and-a-half hours during his inaugural run. Last year, he cut two hours off that time.

He expects to finish in about the same time this year, while his 17-person team of riders named Romp To Cure MS hope to raise as much as $50,000 for the cause.

Bike MS is a national series of bikeathons. According to its website, “each year, nearly 75,000 cyclists and more than 6,000 teams ride together to change the world for people with MS.”

Eden Quayle, a development manager for Bike MS, estimates the Citrus Tour will welcome 400 riders, around 25 of whom have multiple sclerosis.

“Because of balance issues, biking is difficult for those with multiple sclerosis,” Quale said. “Bradley Romp is a very passionate man and we’re lucky to have him. He pushes himself through his physical barriers to bring awareness of this disease.”

The Citrus Tour takes place in Championsgate.

“It’s through all the back roads of Osceola, Lakeland, Auburndale, Lake Wales, in those areas,” Romp said. “A lot of hills, a lot of orange groves. It’s pretty cool.”

It’s also a trek he initially did not think he could complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0eSJl5jv00

Romp and his wife, Michelle, were in Hawaii in 2006 when he “suddenly lost balance and fell out of nowhere,” he said. “I wasn’t drinking alcohol. I just suddenly had balance issues.”

Back home in Tampa, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord ... Some people with severe MS may lose the ability to walk independently or at all, while others may experience long periods of remission without any new symptoms.”

Romp said his main takeaway was that there is no cure.

“I dropped to my knees, and I cried like a little kid for hours,” he said. “I thought my life was over.”

As the symptoms worsened to the point that he struggled to hold a drinking glass and needed help buttoning his pants, Romp said, he realized he had two choices — die with it or live with it.

He chose to live.

“I would stand in front of my mirror in my bathroom, crying my eyes out with a one-pound weight in my left arm just lifting it and lifting it as much as I can until I could feel something inside my arm,” he said.

As he grew stronger and regained independence, Romp realized he could remain active.

He took up golf again and decided to compete in the 2017 Bike MS event.

“I fell so many times” while training,” Romp said. “My legs weren’t initially strong enough. It was like I was in quicksand. I went through hell, but I rode that year. I did it.”

The annual ride remains difficult, despite Romp’s yearlong training regimen and diet.

“The biggest issue with me is overheating and fatigue,” he said. “I use three times as much energy, just in normal talking.”

Still, Romp believes he has been lucky so far. Others living with multiple sclerosis require walkers or wheelchairs to get around, no matter how hard they workout.

Romp said he hopes such people continue to push themselves in whatever way they can.

“MS doesn’t have to stop your life,” he said. “Keep living.”

How to help

Visit www.BikeMS.org, scroll to the bottom of the website and search for Romp To Cure among the teams.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Top St. Patrick’s Day events in the Tampa Bay area

St. Patrick’s Day events in the Tampa Bay area start this weekend and spill over into next weekend, all celebrating the green-tinged holiday on March 17. Some of the biggest local festivities take place Saturday, including the River O’Green Fest that dyes the Hillsborough River green and the Shamrock Fest at St. Petersburg’s pier.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Stop the saws and save our trees | Letters

My block lost three mature trees in the past four days. Two of them were on the “grand tree” list. One was diseased, the others were inconvenient. After all, oak leaves are messy this time of year. Our ”green” St. Petersburg lost total protection of our trees when Tallahassee overrode our right to do so. St. Petersburg sent a resolution to Tallahassee in support of SB 596, which died in committee in last year’s session of the Legislature. If it had passed, it would have repealed the provision of 2019′s HB 1159, which allows grand trees to be cut down if an arborist or landscape architect signs off that the tree presents a danger. That law has been disastrous for local municipal tree protection efforts. So here we are in 2022 ,and we are still fighting to protect one of our greatest resources from indiscriminate removal. Sound the alarm, raise your voices, and stop the saws.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wales, FL
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
City
Auburndale, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
State
Hawaii State
Tampa Bay Times

HMO company to lease two floors at SkyCenter One tower at Tampa airport

For the second time in a month, a major new tenant is coming to the new SkyCenter One office building at Tampa International Airport. Simply Healthcare Plans, a health maintenance organization, or HMO, that works with those enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid, will relocate its Tampa office to the tower, developers VanTrust Real Estate announced Friday. The company will occupy the seventh and eighth floors of the nine-story building, a lease of approximately 63,000 square feet.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Citrus#Bike Ms#The Citrus Tour
Tampa Bay Times

5 ideas for teens next time Ron DeSantis makes fun of masks | Column

It felt like, for a minute, the public had arrived at a more reasonable juncture in our cross-party pouting. Didn’t it? With new Centers for Disease Control guidance and COVID-19 cases decreasing, though not yet gone, tempers had cooled. Feel secure without a mask? Carry on, with respect to your neighbors, please. Want to wear a mask? You go, Glen Coco.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Tampa Bay Times

Strawberry shortcake named Florida’s official dessert. But what about Key Lime pie?

Florida loves its Key Lime pie. We love it so much that it’s the state’s official pie. But now Florida has a new state dessert, too. On Friday, a bill to make strawberry shortcake — with a “healthy dollop” of Florida-made whipped cream — the state’s official dessert passed in the House and is on its way to the governor’s desk. The House passed the bill 109-4. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in January.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Readers are furious with how DeSantis treated masked-up high school students | Letters

Editor’s note: At a news conference at the University of South Florida on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis seemed irritated that several high school students standing behind him on the stage were masked up. “You don’t have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said. “Please take them off.” He continued: “Honestly, this is not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. ... So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.” His comments triggered an avalanche of letters to the editor opposed in one way or another to how the governor treated the students. Here is a sample.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Sunshine Skyway and Pier’s Bending Arc join Tampa Bay landmarks lit to support Ukraine

Two additional local landmarks are lighting up to stand with the people of Ukraine. Janet Echelman, the artist behind the Bending Arc sculpture at the St. Pete Pier, designed a new light scheme for her piece on Thursday. And for one week starting tonight, the Sunshine Skyway will be illuminated with the colors of the Ukraine flag, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Boris Katchouk enters COVID protocol

CHICAGO — Rookie forward Boris Katchouk entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol before the Lightning opened their six-game road trip Sunday against the Blackhawks. As a result, Katchouk will not be available for the games Tuesday in Winnipeg, Thursday in Calgary, Saturday in Edmonton and Sunday in Vancouver. The...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy