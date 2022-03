Simon Dudek is Vice President & Portfolio Manager at Goldwater Bank, N.A., based in Phoenix. He manages the commercial credit underwriting function for the bank and enjoys the small company feel that community banks and credit unions offer. In his 15 years in small business and commercial lending he has been with Desert Financial Credit Union, Metro Phoenix Bank, and State Bank of Arizona. He has had the pleasure of working with businesses of varying sizes around Arizona and enjoys seeing the positive impact the right financing can have on those companies and the communities they serve.

