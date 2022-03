Raised by Wolves has blown past its season two midpoint today with its sixth episode and it might be the trippiest of the series yet. A power shift continues this week as Marcus (Travis Fimmel) is captured, Sue (Niamh Algar) has gone full-blown religious, and a new mother is soon to give birth. The show has been great at exploring what it means to be human, but in this latest episode, its focus is more about opening ancient secrets up by those who have no understanding of what they are. If you loved shows like Lost, you’re going to dig the mysteries presented here.

