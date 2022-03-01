ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MacTrast Deals: Photo Effect Studio Pro – 100+ Effects, Fine Tuning Controls, and Smooth Interface

By Chris Hauk
mactrast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto Effect Studio Pro, with nearly 100 effects developed by professional photographers and graphic designers, you can transform raw images into better ones. Photo Effect Studio Pro: Let Your Inner Artist Free & Create Stunning Photos with This Software’s 100+ Effects, Fine Tuning Controls, and Smooth Interface – Just...

www.mactrast.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES
Guitar World Magazine

How to use drop tunings, octave effects and layered tones to create a deep, huge sound

Today I'd like to talk about some effective ways that you can reinforce your rhythm guitar tone when recording, by double-tracking parts and utilizing unusual tunings, octave effects and split-coil tones. To illustrate, I will cite the intro riff I wrote and recorded for the Periphery song Follow Your Ghost, from Periphery IV: Hail Stan.
MUSIC
Nature.com

Self-oscillating chemoelectrical interface of solution-gated ion-sensitive field-effect transistor based on Belousov"“Zhabotinsky reaction

The Belousov"“Zhabotinsky (BZ) self-oscillation reaction is an important chemical model to elucidate nonequilibrium chemistry in an open system. However, there are only a few studies on the electrical behavior of pH oscillation induced by the BZ reaction, although numerous studies have been carried out to investigate the mechanisms by which the BZ reaction interacts with redox reactions, which results in potential changes. Needless to say, the electrical characteristic of a self-oscillating polymer gel driven by the BZ reaction has not been clarified. On the other hand, a solution-gated ion-sensitive field-effect transistor (ISFET) has a superior ability to detect ionic charges and includes capacitive membranes on the gate electrode. In this study, we carried out the electrical monitoring of self-oscillation behaviors at the chemoelectrical interface based on the BZ reaction using ISFET sensors, focusing on the pH oscillation and the electrical dynamics of the self-oscillating polymer brush. The pH oscillation induced by the BZ reaction is not only electrically observed using the ISFET sensor, the electrical signals of which results from the interfacial potential between the solution and the gate insulator, but also visualized using a large-scale and high-density ISFET sensor. Moreover, the N-isopropylacrylamide (NIPAAm)-based self-oscillating polymer brush with Ru(bpy)3 as a catalyst clearly shows a periodic electrical response based on the swelling"“deswelling behavior caused by the BZ reaction on the gate insulator of the ISFET sensor. Thus, the elucidation of the electrical self-oscillation behaviors induced by the BZ reaction using the ISFET sensor provides a solution to the problems of nonequilibrium chemistry.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effect of MIND diet intervention on cognitive performance and brain structure in healthy obese women: a randomized controlled trial

Previous studies suggested adherence to recently developed Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) associated with cognitive performance. This study aimed to examine the effect of MIND dietary pattern on cognitive performance features and changes in brain structure in healthy obese women. As a total of 50 obese women were assessed for eligibility, we randomly allocated 40 participants with mean BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4.31Â kg/m2 and mean age 48"‰Â±"‰5.38Â years to eitherÂ calorie-restricted modified MIND diet or a calorie-restricted standard control diet. Change in cognitive performance was the primary outcome measured with a comprehensive neuropsychological test battery. We also performed voxel-based morphometry as a secondary outcome to quantify the differences in brain structure. All of the measurements were administered at baseline and 3Â months follow-up. Thirty-seven participants (MIND group"‰="‰22 and control group"‰="‰15) completed the study. The results found in the MIND diet group working memory"‰+"‰1.37 (95% CI 0.79, 1.95), verbal recognition memory"‰+"‰4.85 (95% CI 3.30, 6.40), and attention"‰+"‰3.75 (95% CI 2.43, 5.07) improved more compared with the control group (ps"‰<"‰0.05). Results of brain MRI consist of an increase in surface area of the inferior frontal gyrus in the MIND diet group. Furthermore, the results showed a decrease in the cerebellum-white matter and cerebellum-cortex in two groups of study. Still, the effect in the MIND group was greater than the control group. The study findings declare for the first time that the MIND diet intervention can reverse the destructive effects of obesity on cognition and brain structure, which could be strengthened by a modest calorie restriction.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuning#Color Management#Software#Color Balance#Brightness#Mactrast#Fine Tuning Controls#Smooth Interface#Rotate#Curve Adjustment#Redemption#Device#Updates
Nature.com

Direct comparison of the acute effects of lysergic acid diethylamide and psilocybin in a double-blind placebo-controlled study in healthy subjects

Growing interest has been seen in using lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and psilocybin in psychiatric research and therapy. However, no modern studies have evaluated differences in subjective and autonomic effects of LSD and psilocybin or their similarities and dose equivalence. We used a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover design in 28 healthy subjects (14 women, 14 men) who underwent five 25"‰h sessions and received placebo, LSD (100 and 200"‰Âµg), and psilocybin (15 and 30"‰mg). Test days were separated by at least 10 days. Outcome measures included self-rating scales for subjective effects, autonomic effects, adverse effects, effect durations, plasma levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), prolactin, cortisol, and oxytocin, and pharmacokinetics. The doses of 100 and 200"‰Âµg LSD and 30"‰mg psilocybin produced comparable subjective effects. The 15"‰mg psilocybin dose produced clearly weaker subjective effects compared with both doses of LSD and 30"‰mg psilocybin. The 200"‰Âµg dose of LSD induced higher ratings of ego-dissolution, impairments in control and cognition, and anxiety than the 100"‰Âµg dose. The 200"‰Âµg dose of LSD increased only ratings of ineffability significantly more than 30"‰mg psilocybin. LSD at both doses had clearly longer effect durations than psilocybin. Psilocybin increased blood pressure more than LSD, whereas LSD increased heart rate more than psilocybin. However, both LSD and psilocybin showed comparable cardiostimulant properties, assessed by the rate-pressure product. Both LSD and psilocybin had dose-proportional pharmacokinetics and first-order elimination. Both doses of LSD and the high dose of psilocybin produced qualitatively and quantitatively very similar subjective effects, indicating that alterations of mind that are induced by LSD and psilocybin do not differ beyond the effect duration. Any differences between LSD and psilocybin are dose-dependent rather than substance-dependent. However, LSD and psilocybin differentially increased heart rate and blood pressure. These results may assist with dose finding for future psychedelic research.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Fast Emergence of New COVID Variants Due to Virus’ Capacity for Rapid Burst Evolution

New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
SCIENCE
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy