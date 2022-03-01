ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mastercard, Visa cut off Russian institutions

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tovpo_0eSJiGTI00

March 1 (UPI) -- Credit card leaders Mastercard and Visa have blocked Russian financial institutions from their networks in compliance with sanctions placed by the United States and other Western countries on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Both companies have said they promised $2 million for Ukrainian humanitarian relief as Russia continued its military attack on its neighbor. The United States and its Western allies have issued a wave of sanctions against Russia and its entities because of the attack.

"Our first priority has been the well-being of our employees and their families," Mastercard said in a statement. "Our teams are working around the clock to help secure their safety, using all the resources at our disposal. We will keep our employees in mind throughout the region as we navigate through this crisis.

"As a result of sanction orders, we have blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network. We will continue to work with regulators in the days ahead to abide fully by our compliance obligations as they evolve."

Visa said it will make its $2 million grant to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to support humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

"We are proud to support the courageous work of UNICEF and their humanitarian relief efforts," Visa said. "Visa will also double match all employee donations (up to $1 million) to the Ukraine response funds of UNICEF and the Red Cross."

Mastercard said it will make its $2 million contribution to the Red Cross, Save the Children and our employee assistance fund for humanitarian relief.

"We will actively pursue additional opportunities to assist aid organizations to play our part in supporting the global relief effort," Mastercard said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

What Americans Should Do to Prepare for Russian Cyberattacks

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sending troops over the border and shelling cities across the country. Already, dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the assault, and millions more people in the region are now in mortal danger. Countries around the world are likely to feel some effects as well, via physical disruptions of agricultural and energy supplies, and digital disruptions caused by Russian cyberattacks. The latter, in particular, could easily end up reaching the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#A Visa#Humanitarian Aid#Russian#Western#Ukrainian#The U S Fund For Unicef#The Red Cross#Save The Children
WCVB

What happens if a Russian cyber attack hits US banks? Tips to keep your money safe

The standoff between the United States and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine has so far mainly played out on diplomatic and economic fronts. But now, as Russia invades Ukraine and the United States imposes new sanctions on Russia, there are concerns that may change. The U.S. government is on high alert for the possibility of the conflict spilling over into cyberspace, where Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in the past.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
303K+
Followers
51K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy