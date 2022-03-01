ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Congratulations – you just won a new car!

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSRPi_0eSJiCwO00 Lucky Hillsboro couple take home a 2021 Toyota RAV4 as winners of the 2022 Portland International Auto Show New Car Giveaway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1al6FU_0eSJiCwO00 Luan Nguyen clicked the fob to unlock the 2021 Toyota RAV4 SE Prime 4x4.

If the lights went off, the car was his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkZ9w_0eSJiCwO00 As the third of four finalists in the 2022 Portland International Auto Show Car Giveaway, Nguyen had a 50-50 chance of winning the car.

Both Joel Chiong of Vancouver and Neil Pope of Beaverton had struck out in their attempts to unlock the new car. Waiting fourth for his turn was Lake Oswego resident Barry Mroz.

Unfortunately for Mroz, his turn would never come.

Nguyen clicked his fob a second time and the lights went off. Stunned at first, a big smile came over his face and he raised both arms in the air. Suddenly Nguyen's wife, Van, was in his arms as he twirled her around in front of the cheering crowd of onlookers thrilled to see the couple so excited about winning their brand-new car.

The car giveaway on Sunday night, Feb. 27, was the culminating event of the 2022 Portland International Auto Show. Beaverton Toyota and the Metro Portland New Car Dealers Association (MPNCDA) were responsible for providing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD Plug in Hybrid.

According to MPNCDA Executive Vice President Greg Remensperger, the Toyota RAV4, with an MSRP of almost $40,000, was the most expensive vehicle ever given away in the history of the Auto Show. Pamplin Media was the presenting sponsor of the giveaway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Officials tout highlights of Highway 217 improvements

Oregon, Beaverton and Tigard officials say improvements will mean fewer crashes and less congestion. Local leaders and state officials gathered Friday, Feb. 25, to officially kick off the Oregon Department of Transportation's ambitious $158 million Highway 217 improvement project. Speakers highlighted the addition of auxiliary lanes along the 7-mile-long freeway,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Oregon City News

Gambling games, bootlegged gin return to Oregon City

Attendees of fundraiser for historic Ermatinger House will play in style of 19th centuryLearn how bootleggers distilled spirits while playing 19th-century gambling games at Oregon City's historic Ermatinger House. Oregon City officials recently preserved the house in part because it's believed to be the site of the famed coin toss to decide nearby Portland's name, when in 1845, Francis Pettygrove from Portland, Maine, beat out Asa Lovejoy from Boston, Massachusetts. Friends of the Ermatinger House, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for the historic property, last put on this gambling-games event in March 2020, right before everything shut down due...
OREGON CITY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Tanasbourne's Office Evolution fills COVID niche for businesses

The company provides office space, conference rooms and more for people working remotely.While it wasn't intended as a pandemic-focused business, one of Hillsboro's newest franchise locations has proven invaluable to local business-owners during the COVID-19 crisis. Office Evolution, a nationwide company that offers shared office spaces, has filled a niche in Hillsboro. The demand for this kind of flexible office space has boomed during the pandemic, company officials say. "Not everyone can work from home," said co-owner John George. "They've got dogs or kids or maybe don't have the equipment or space they need to do their job, so that's...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

21st Portland homicide of the year announced

Police also identify two people killed over the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 27.A man found dead on Feb. 10 in North Portland has now been identified as the city's 21st homicide of the year. Portland police found the body of Richard Walloch, 71, in a homeless camp in the Overlook Neighborhood on Feb. 10. He had been listed as a missing person and was last seen near the area of 10138 S.W. Barbur Blvd. days earlier. No suspect information has been released. The Portland Police Bureau announced on March 2 that the Medical Examiner's Office has...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Portland, OR
Cars
City
Beaverton, OR
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Runners running for real - Shamrock Run returns

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world. Shamrock Run — Two years after cancellation and a year after organizers made it a virtual event, the Shamrock Run returns as an in-person running event, Sunday, March 13. It'll be 1,092 days...
Portland Tribune

Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid offers the best of both worlds

There is enough all-electric range for most daily driving and then traditional hybrid economy. The Ford Escape has long been one of my favorite small SUVs. Ford does a great job producing a crossover that is nimble, fun to drive, and useful. The compact size is convenient for errands, shopping, or commuting. Best of all, Ford makes the Escape available with a selection of drivetrains including two EcoBoost turbocharged engines, a standard hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid.
CARS
Portland Tribune

2022 GMC Sierra AT4 mixes luxury with capability

The AT4 includes automatic four-wheel-drive that engages the front wheels only when you need them. GMC is still riding high on a host of innovations that they introduced back in 2019. The thing is, the innovations were so good, they're still impressive. From the drivetrain to functional luxury in the bed and tailgate, the GMC Sierra is a leader in practical luxury.
CARS
Lake Oswego Review

Hardesty: Violence down from traffic barrels, focused efforts

Two Portland commissioners releas a report about work to reduce shootings in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood.The results of a three-month pilot program using traffic barrels and other focused efforts to reduce gun violence in one Portland neighborhood have shown "promising results," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Tuesday, March 1. Hardesty and Commissioner Carmen Rubio were joined by Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood chair Matchu Williams in a walking tour Tuesday morning. After the walking tour finished at the Mount Scott Community Center, the three answered questions about the effectiveness of the pilot project. A D V E R T I S I...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Car#Vancouver#Vehicles#Mpncda#Pamplin Media
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Bathurst named Franklin HS princess

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world. A little bit about Bathurst: She wants to be a high school science teacher, or a teacher in STEM. … She was (proudly) in student government for four years. … "I love playing my drum kit, listening to music constantly, watching professional football, trying any coffee shop I find, stopping into any music store, photography and helping out with Franklin's pep band during football and basketball games." … She enjoys visiting Mt. Tabor Park and Mt. Tabor businesses.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy