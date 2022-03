Like weather in late winter or early spring, the schedule for the Nebraska softball team has been a bit jumpy. The Huskers were originally scheduled to play in a tournament last weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but ice and snow in Arkansas halted those plans and NU quickly scheduled a three-game series at Kansas that ended Monday. This weekend's forecast forced NU to alter the schedule of its first home games. NU will open against Wichita State on Thursday instead of Friday, leaving just Wednesday to prep after the team took off Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO