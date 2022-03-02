ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the ‘happiest cities’ in America, new report claims

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
 7 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness might only be a few zip codes away.

A new report from WalletHub claims to have determined the “happiest” cities in the country, based on factors including job security, depression rates and the frequency of divorce, among dozens of other criteria thought to affect the overall satisfaction of a U.S. resident.

The results also come at a curious time, when more Americans may still be struggling with excess stress , per an October 2021 study by the American Psychological Association cited by WalletHub.

“Pandemic stress is contributing to widespread mental exhaustion, negative health impacts and unhealthy behavior changes — a pattern that will become increasingly challenging to correct the longer it persists,” said APA’s CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr., Ph.D., at the time the study was published.

That said, the location of your home might not matter much in the way of happiness. As noted by consultants working with WalletHub itself, some folks may never be happy in one of America’s “happiest” cities, no matter how high it ranks: For instance, a nature-lover will never be as fulfilled in a bigger city, and vice versa.

Overall, however, WalletHub’s study suggests that certain cities may offer a better chance to beat the blues.

The 25 “happiest” cities, according to WalletHub’s report, are as follows. A full ranking of all 182 cities included in the study is available at WalletHub’s website.

1 Fremont, California
2 Columbia, Maryland
3 San Francisco, California
4 San Jose, California
5 Irvine, California
6 Madison, Wisconsin
7 Seattle, Washington
8 Overland Park, Kansas
9 Huntington Beach, California
10 San Diego, California
11 Fargo, North Dakota
12 Minneapolis, Minnesota
13 Bismarck, North Dakota
14 Santa Rosa, California
15 Santa Clarita, California
16 Oakland, California
17 Sioux Falls, South Dakota
18 Glendale, California
19 Scottsdale, Arizona
20 Anaheim, California
21 Aurora, Illinois
22 Plano, Texas
23 Oxnard, California
24 Garden Grove, California
25 Chula Vista, California

WalletHub’s report utilized data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the FBI and the CDC, among others, to determine each city’s ranking. Scores were based on factors divided into three categories — Emotional & Physical Well-Being; Community & Environment; and Income & Employment — covering a total of 30 “key indicators of happiness.”

More information on WalletHub’s 2022 Happiest Cities in America Report, including the site’s complete methodology , can be found at WalletHub.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

