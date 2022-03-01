BOGO Crunchy Taco every Tuesday in March with Taco Bell app order

Clayton, N.C. — The Clayton General Store on U.S. Highway 70 opened in 2017, but to owner Scott Eason, it's always been there. Scott and his father, Steve, opened their first country store in the Flowers community in 2012 but closed it years later when N.C. Highway 42 was widened. That's when they reopened with a new name and a larger location off U.S. 70 near downtown Clayton.

