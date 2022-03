Being a Twitch streamer might sound like the ideal job, but what are some realistic careers that gamers of all types can consider?. If you love to play video games, the typical response is that it's a passion that won't result in a job, but that is far from the truth. There are a variety of options you can look to if you're passionate about gaming, and this article has everything you need for you to figure out what may be your calling.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO