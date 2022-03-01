Pennsylvania Republican won't seek reelection after redistricting

© Getty

Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller (R) said Monday he will not run for reelection if he has to face another Republican in a primary.

“With control of Congress & the direction of our nation at stake, this election is bigger than any one person. Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal PA Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative Governor,” Keller wrote on Twitter.

“To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania's Republican Congressional Delegation,” he added.

Pennsylvania had to redraw its congressional map with one less district due to the results of the 2020 census.

The state Supreme Court picked a map designed by Democratic voters, as the governor and GOP-dominated legislature could not come to an agreement on redistricting.

The new map combined Keller’s district with Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson ’s district.

“My team & I will continue to work to provide the constituents of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District with the highest level of service. Representing the values of the outstanding people of central & northeast Pennsylvania, who go to work every day and get the job done, has been the privilege of a lifetime. Thank you to everyone who has allowed me to do it,” Keller stated.