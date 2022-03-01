ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Republican won't seek reelection after redistricting

By Lexi Lonas
 6 days ago
Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller (R) said Monday he will not run for reelection if he has to face another Republican in a primary.

“With control of Congress & the direction of our nation at stake, this election is bigger than any one person. Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal PA Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative Governor,” Keller wrote on Twitter.

“To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania's Republican Congressional Delegation,” he added.

Pennsylvania had to redraw its congressional map with one less district due to the results of the 2020 census.

The state Supreme Court picked a map designed by Democratic voters, as the governor and GOP-dominated legislature could not come to an agreement on redistricting.

The new map combined Keller’s district with Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson ’s district.

“My team & I will continue to work to provide the constituents of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District with the highest level of service. Representing the values of the outstanding people of central & northeast Pennsylvania, who go to work every day and get the job done, has been the privilege of a lifetime. Thank you to everyone who has allowed me to do it,” Keller stated.

John Tyson
5d ago

I still do not understand, you folks, I have been to other countries I haven't just seen hate but nothingness as well, "WHEN THEY LOOK AT YOU LIKE YOU SHOULDN'T BE ALLOWED TO LIVE". Not one person ever asked what party I belong too. Are you Republicans and Democrats still Americans or have you sold your soul to a party. I am of the mindset, never trust anybody when they forgotten what they were.

trump a traitor
5d ago

Good I'm glad he's gone we don't need him anyway cause they like sheet and their criminals just like half of the Republicans are namely if the Trump supporters that I get threatening people so I'm glad he's gone

Lamont Sible Jr
5d ago

Republicans are all about throwing out honest elections. They're for dictatorships and against democracy. January 6 proved it, as does all the Republicans that support the 6 January insurrectionist. For a Republican, clubbing police officers in the head, spraying them in the face with bear spray & stabbing them with flag poles is just [quote] "normal political discourse" [end quote]

IN THIS ARTICLE
